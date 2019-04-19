Police threaten agitators with revolver in state capital; probe ordered

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police has ordered a probe into an incident in which a policeman allegedly threatened agitating sanitation workers of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) with his service revolver.

The incident took place today while the contractual sanitation workers of the civic body were staging a road blockade at Jaydev Vihar Square.

Eyewitnesses said that the protestors have blocked the Airport-Nandankanan road at Jaydev Vihar for around one hour leading to traffic disruption. Soon a PCR van of Nayapalli police station reached the spot and tried to clear the blockade. However, one policeman reportedly whipped out his service revolver and allegedly threatened the protestors to clear the road.

“Road blockade has become very common during agitations in the city. But we have never seen any policemen using his revolver to threaten agitators. We were indeed frightened after he pointed the revolver. We were staging the demonstration for fulfillment of our legitimate demands but the action of the police is not acceptable,” rued an agitating sanitation worker.