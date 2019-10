Khurda: Sub-Inspector (SI) of Khurda district police station, Banamali Nayak has been sent on compulsory retirement for several corruption charges.

According to sources, two vigilance cases among the total nine cases are pending against the SI.

Nayak had five more years of service left, sources added.

Notably, the State Government has issued a circular on premature retirement plan to weed out officers and employees with doubtful integrity.