Police releases pictures of wanted terrorists in J&K

Jammu: Police have released pictures of wanted terrorists in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and has announced reward for information about them.

Sources said the posters carried the pictures of seven “wanted terrorists” affiliated with the terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba . They have been operating in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, the sources said.

The police have announced cash reward and a job for anyone providing information leading to their arrest or killing.

The “wanted terrorists” are identified as Mohammad Amin alias “Jahangir”, Riaz Ahmed alias “Hazari”, Mudassir Hussain, Jamal Din alias “Abu Bakar”, Talib Hussain, Junaid Akram and Usama Bin Javed alias “Osama”.

The message said that the identity of the informant would be kept secret. Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shakti Pathak said the terrorists are active in the region and six of them belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen and one to the Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT).

Police sources said Jehangir and Hazari, affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, are the longest surviving terrorists in the state.