Police nab notorious criminal in Cuttack

13

Cuttack: Lalbag police on Thursday nabbed a notorious criminal from Alisha Bazar in Cuttack city for allegedly stabbing a youth following an argument over a trivial issue.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Nayak (32) of Choudhuribazar area in the city.

According to sources, Nayak had gone to a hotel in Alisha Bazar area where one Pramod Mukhi spattered some water on him by mistake.

The duo then entered into an argument which suddenly turned violent after Nayak attacked Pramod with a sharp razor injuring the latter critically.

On being informed, Lalbag police reached the spot and sent the injured to hospital for treatment. The police also arrested Nayak and seized the blood-stained razor from the accused person’s possession.

The accused is a notorious criminal and more than 10 criminal cases are pending against him. He has been forwarded to the court today, the police said.

