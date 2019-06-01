Police nab main culprit in Smriti Irani’s aide murder case

Amethi: Police have nabbed the main accused in the murder of Surendra Singh, an aide of Amethi MP Smriti Irani, in an encounter here, officials sources said.

Police sources said the accused, identified as Wasim, was arrested in Shalhapur area on Friday night. He was rounded up during an encounter where he sustained a bullet injury. Wasim was admitted to a hospital here, police said.

Police sources said all the five accused involved in the case have been arrested.

Four accused, Ramchandra, Dharmanath, Naseem and Golu, were arrested by the police in connection with the case earlier.

Police said a case was registered against them. Surendra Singh, former village head of Barauli, was gunned down at his residence in Amethi on May 25.

 

