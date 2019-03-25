Police nab 3 JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were nabbed by security forces from the outskirts of the city on Sunday, police sources said on Monday.

The terrorists were identified as Rayees Hurrah, Shahid Bhat and Ishaq Lone.

According to the police three car-borne terrorists affiliated with outlawed terror outfit JeM were arrested by police.

The security forces swooped on at Lawaypora (on Srinagar-Baramulla road) after getting credible inputs from reliable sources that the ultras were holed up in the area.

A police spokesperson said security personnel seized arms and ammunition, including live rounds from their possession.