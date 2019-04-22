Police Issue Advisory To Prevent Violence During Election

Cuttack: In the wake of large scale poll-related violence incidents, Odisha police today issued an advisory to the SPs to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of the polling.

The concerned SPs have been asked to utilise Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for flag march in the sensitive areas to instill confidence among people. The advisory also asked the concerned SPs to assess threat perception of contesting candidates and provide necessary security to them.

The state police have also asked the concerned district police to register complaints of poll-related violence and initiate prompt legal action. Besides, the mobile parties have been advised to keep a watch on activities of supporters of political parties during campaign and movement of antisocial elements.

Notably, a woman polling supervisor was gunned down by suspected Maoists in Kandhamal district on April 17. The deceased identified as Sanjukta Diggal was a Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) and was on election duty. Besides, at least two persons have been killed so far in poll-related violence in the state.