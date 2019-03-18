Police initiate legal action against BJP for fake intelligence report

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police today initiated legal action against the state unit of BJP for allegedly producing a fake report of Odisha Police Intelligence on Hinjili assembly constituency.

During a press meet today, the BJP claimed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting from two Assembly constituencies, Hinjili and Bijepur, as he feared of losing from Hinjili.

The saffron party produced a letter and claimed that based on an Odisha Police Intelligence Branch report Patnaik was warned not to contest from Hinjili due to public anger over lapses in KALIA scheme and post-cyclone relief works.

However, DGP Odisha dismissed the claims of the BJP and said legal action is being initiated in this regard.

“Today a fake document purported to be assessment report of some assembly segments by Odisha Police Intelligence Department is being circulated on social and other media. It is clarified that the document is fake and fabricated,” a statement issued by the police said.

“While urgent legal action is being initiated against the people responsible for defaming the Police Department with this blatant lie, all are advised to desist from circulating such unverified reports,” the statement added.

It further stated that circulating of such false message may also call for legal action. This alleged fake document is also exhibited by one political party in a press conference. There is absolutely no truth in this fake document.