Police foil two separate loot bid in Jharsuguda, nab 10 robbers

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Police foil
51

Jharsuguda: Police foiled two separate loot bids in Jharsuguda district and arrested as many as 10 persons in this connection.

According to sources, Jharsuguda police after getting reliable information about the looting plan rushed to the spot near Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Sunday night and busted the gang.

Related Posts

Man nabbed for rape bid on woman in Bhubaneswar

Boy dies after being hit by friend with cricket bat in…

15 Feet King Cobra Rescued From Toilet In Malkangiri

In another incident, Brajarajnagar police raided near Orient police station and arrested six members of a gang, who were planning for loot from nearby coal factory.

One pistol, sharp weapons, five motor-cycle and live ammutation have been seized from the possession of the accused persons.

“All the accused are residents of Jharsuguda. Several criminal cases are pending against most of them in various police stations in the city,” informed, Ashwini Kumar Mohanty, SP, Jharsuguda.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man nabbed for rape bid on woman in Bhubaneswar

Boy dies after being hit by friend with cricket bat in…

15 Feet King Cobra Rescued From Toilet In Malkangiri

1 of 2,378