Police foil two separate loot bid in Jharsuguda, nab 10 robbers

Jharsuguda: Police foiled two separate loot bids in Jharsuguda district and arrested as many as 10 persons in this connection.

According to sources, Jharsuguda police after getting reliable information about the looting plan rushed to the spot near Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Sunday night and busted the gang.

In another incident, Brajarajnagar police raided near Orient police station and arrested six members of a gang, who were planning for loot from nearby coal factory.

One pistol, sharp weapons, five motor-cycle and live ammutation have been seized from the possession of the accused persons.

“All the accused are residents of Jharsuguda. Several criminal cases are pending against most of them in various police stations in the city,” informed, Ashwini Kumar Mohanty, SP, Jharsuguda.