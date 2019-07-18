Police foil petrol pump loot bid, nab five robbers

Jharsuguda: Police foiled a petrol pump loot bid at Thakura Padia under Brajarajnagar block in Jharsuguda district and arrested five persons.

The arrested were identified as Santosh Singh, Kalia Rout, Rintu Nayak, Dhananjay Kishan, and Amit Sa. Two other members of the gang managed to escape.

According to sources, Brajarajnagar police after getting reliable information about the looting plan rushed to the spot on Wednesday night and busted the gang. A sword, three iron rods, masks and Rs 545 in cash were seized from the arrested persons.

“All robbers are residents of Brajarajnagar. Accused Rintu Nayak and Dhananjya Kishan are facing many criminal cases,” informed, Bishwamitra Harpal, inspector-in-charge (IIC), Brajarajnagar.