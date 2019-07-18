Police foil petrol pump loot bid, nab five robbers

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Police foil
8

Jharsuguda: Police foiled a petrol pump loot bid at Thakura Padia under Brajarajnagar block in Jharsuguda district and arrested five persons.

The arrested were identified as Santosh Singh, Kalia Rout, Rintu Nayak, Dhananjay Kishan, and Amit Sa. Two other members of the gang managed to escape.

Related Posts

Man hacked to death by neighbours in Keonjhar

Man arrested for hacking mother to death for money

Raipur-bound flight cancelled at Jharsuguda Airport

According to sources, Brajarajnagar police after getting reliable information about the looting plan rushed to the spot on Wednesday night and busted the gang. A sword, three iron rods, masks and Rs 545 in cash were seized from the arrested persons.

“All robbers are residents of Brajarajnagar. Accused Rintu Nayak and Dhananjya Kishan are facing many criminal cases,” informed, Bishwamitra Harpal, inspector-in-charge (IIC), Brajarajnagar.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.