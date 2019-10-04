Police foil loot bid in Jharsuguda, nab five criminals

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda police foiled a dacoity bid today with the arrest of five looters while one fled from the spot at Blackdiamond road in the district. The identities of the accused persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, cops arrested the anti-socials when they were hatching a plan to commit loot near the Black diamond road. A patrolling team spotted the gang members gathered at a secluded place and nabbed them.

Police seized a country-made pistol, two knives, three iron rods from their possessions. The police have also registered a case (639/2019) under Sections 379/511 of the IPC and forwarded them to court, sources said.

