Police Foil Dacoity Bid In Jharsuguda, 3 Held

Jharsuguda: Police claimed to have foiled a dacoity bid with the arrested of three persons last night near Pahadi temple in Jharsuguda town last night.

According to reports, a night patrolling unit came across a group of men, who all had assembled near the temple and were hatching a plan to commit loot in the locality.

On seeing the cops, three of the miscreants managed to flee the spot while cops overpowered three others.

The arrested were identified as Pintu Mahakud, Shymasundar Gupta and Soorja Chauhan. A pistol, two live bullets, three hatchets, two motorcycles and three mobile phones have been seized from their possession, the police and added that efforts are on to nab the absconding suspects.