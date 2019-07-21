Police foil dacoity bid in Jatni, nab five criminals

By pragativadinewsservice
dacoity bid in Jatni
Jatni: Police foiled a major dacoity plan in Jatni area of Khurda district with the arrest five members of a gang and seized weapons from them.

The arrested were identified as Sudhakar Mangaraj (36), Sandip Behera alias Chandan (25), Kishore Nayak (26), Dinesh Bhoi (20) and Alok Had (24).

The police seized two daggers, a sword, an iron rod, two motorcycles, five cellphones and Rs 500 in cash from the possession of the arrested persons.

According to sources, the accused were hatching a plan to loot businessmen and commuters on Khurda-Jatni on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the police team during night patrolling spotted the gang members and nabbed them. They were forwarded to court today.

pragativadinewsservice
