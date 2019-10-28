Police Face Wrath During Group Clash In Narasinghpur College

Cuttack: Police on Monday faced the wrath of students at Narasinghpur college under Athagarh Tehsil in Cuttack district after they reached the spot to control a group clash.

According to sources, a clash erupted between students and non-students over some past enmity at the college campus. Some non-students of Alara village ransacked vehicles of college students, staff and assaulted some college students.

On being informed, police reached the spot and took the non-students into custody. Fumed over the police action, supporters of non-students blocked the NH-65. The agitators pelted stones at police staff and ransacked police vehicles, added sources.

As the situation turned more violent, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the angry mob. Later, the situation was brought under control.

Reportedly, two platoons of the police forces have been deployed at the college campus to avoid any untoward incident, informed sources.

When asked about the incident, the Principal of Narasinghpur college remained tight-lipped.