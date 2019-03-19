Police cracks Nilagiri murder case with arrest of prime accused

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Nilagiri murder case
Balasore: Nilagiri police claimed to have cracked the murder case of a person, who was killed at Panchalingeswar on February 8, with the arrest of prime accused today.

The arrested was identified as Sharat Bhoi (40), a resident of Bhingarpur village under Balianta police limits in Khurda district.

According to reports, Biswaranjan Guru (35) of Dimiri village under Cuttack’s Gobindapur police limits was allegedly killed by Bhoi over a monetary dispute on February 8, this year.

Following this, the local police had launched a probe into the matter and arrested Bhoi today.

During interrogation, the accused has also admitted that he had killed Guru over a monetary dispute.

