Police crack Bijepur BRC murder case, nab three

Bargarh: As many as three persons have been arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder case of a Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) official at Nuapali village under Bijepur block in Bargarh district.

The accused persons have been identified as Rinku Sahu (24), Haribandhu Meher (23) and Fakira Meher (24). All accused persons hail from Bargarh district, the police said.

On October 12, the deceased, Taranisen Mahala (39), had gone for some work and did not return home. After a frantic search, his family members lodged an FIR with the police. However, the police today recovered his mutilated body from a dumping yard in the region.

Acting on the complaint, a police team lead by Bijepur IIC Rajendra Sial took immediate steps to trace Mahala and analysed his phone call record. Based on the conversation details, the police apprehended three accused persons from the district.

On being interrogated, the accused person confessed to having killed the BRC official in their rented house at Bijepur on October 12, due to a dispute over the passing of pending toilet construction bills under the Swachh Bharat Mission in Bijepur area.

One hammer, one motorcycle and a laptop of the deceased person have been seized from the arrested persons.

A case (191/2019) has been registered against the trio under Section 302 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway, the police said.