Police constable dies, 2 others critical in a road mishap in Keonjhar

Police constable dies
Keonjhar: In a tragic road accident, a police constable was killed and two others were critically injured after the scooter they were riding dashed into a roadside barricade in Keonjhar district today.

The accident occurred at Raisuan Overbridge on National Highway (NH)-20 in the district.

The deceased police constable has been identified as Sadananda Nayak (45) while the injured duo identified as Gyana Ranjan Jena and Devanand Biswal.

According to sources, the trio was heading towards Keonjhar after filing nomination for Police Havildar, Constable Sangh election today. Suddenly the driver lost control on the overbridge and the scooter dashed into a roadside barricade.

The injured trio was rushed to the Keonjhar DHH. However, Sadananda succumbed in the hospital. the other two were later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, Keonjhar Town police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the same. Police also sent the body for post-mortem.

