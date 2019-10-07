Police Bust Jem Group That Planned Terror In Kashmir

Srinagar: After the arrest of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist, police in Jammu and Kashmir have neutralised a newly-formed grouping of the terror outfit that had planned to stir violence by targeting security forces and civilians.

As per reports, Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, a resident of Old Town Baramulla, was arrested along with arms and ammunition on Sunday.

Mohsin was a part of a newly-raised group of three terrorists aimed at conducting terror activities in Baramulla district.

Earlier, one member of the group was killed a month ago in an encounter with police and the second terrorist was arrested some time ago in an operation.

