Police arrest 30 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Crime Branch on Saturday arrested 30 Bangladeshi nationals who were living in the city without any visa.

This action was initiated after a major crackdown on illegal immigrants in Karnataka. They were booked under the Foreigners Act and their deportation process is on.

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government had proposed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify the illegal immigrants living in the state. The decision was announced by state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

According to reports, the BJP-led Karnataka government is mulling over developing detention centres in the state to house illegal immigrants.

The state government’s initiative came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a nationwide NRC.