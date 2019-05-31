Poland, Russia hockey teams arrive in Bhubaneswar for FIH Men’s Series Finals

Bhubaneswar: Hockey teams of Poland and Russia arrived in Bhubaneswar today for the upcoming FIH Men’s Series Finals to be played at Kalinga Stadium from June 6 to June 15.

According to reports, both the teams reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and were escorted to the hotel amid tight security by the police.

Twin City Police Commissioner, Satyajit Mohanty informed that adequate arrangements have been made for the security of players as well as other officials.

Apart from Team India, seven other teams including Asian Games gold medalist Japan, Mexico, USA, Poland, South Africa, Russia, Uzbekistan will be participating in the 10-day event. All the teams are likely to reach the capital city by June 3.

The top two teams from each event will qualify for the 2019 Men’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers.