Poland Open: Vinesh Phogat wins third successive gold

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat bagged her third consecutive gold in the women’s 53kg category after winning the Poland Open wrestling tournament in Warsaw.

The 24-year-old from Haryana beat local wrestler Roksana 3-2 in the final.

Vinesh had earlier beaten Sofia Mattson of Sweden, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, in the quarterfinals.

The top Indian woman wrestler had stood atop the podium also at Grand Prix of Spain and at the Yasar Dogu International at Istanbul last month.

