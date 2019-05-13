PNG Ministry advises PSU to contribute towards CMRF

By pragativadinewsservice
PNG Ministry advises PSU to contribute towards CMRF
Bhubaneswar: Standing committed to assist Odisha Government in providing relief to the cyclone-Fani affected people, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has advised a PSU to contribute an amount that will fulfill the requirement if 1000 kl of SKO.

According to an official statement, one of the public sector undertaking (PSU) or public sector enterprises has been advised to contribute Rs 3.2 crore through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in order to meet the requirement.

The donation is estimated to be equivalent to the cost of 1000 kl of Superior Kerosene Oil that will be distributed free of cost.

Besides this, adequate supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG have been ensured in the cyclone-affected areas of the state, the Ministry informed.

pragativadinewsservice
