PNG make history, qualify for ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020

By pragativadinewsservice
ICC T20 World Cup 2020
New Delhi: Papua New Guinea have secured their place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia next year – the first time they will feature in a World Cup in any format.

PNG outclassed Kenya by 45 runs at Dubai International Stadium.

PNG had to wait for the result as their fortunes were dependent in the match between the Netherlands and Scotland. However, the Netherlands failed to chase the target in 12.3 overs and as a result, PNG topped Group A and they were directly qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ireland also secured its place in the tournament after the team topped Group B.

The six teams finishing highest in the Dubai qualifying tournament will join Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the first group stage of the World Cup in October 2020.

