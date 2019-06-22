PNB Scam: ED offers air ambulance to bring Mehul Choksi from Antigua

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED)has offered to provide air ambulance with medical experts to bring fugitive Mehul Choksi from Antigua.

The ED has termed as “a facade” an affidavit submitted earlier this week by fugitive diamantaire in which he claimed that he is unable to return to India due to nagging health problem.

The ED said in its counter affidavit that “the medical reasons and conditions appear to be facades being erected merely to mislead the court in an obvious attempt to delay the lawful proceedings. We are ready to provide an expert medical team along with an AIR ambulance to bring him from Antigua to India under medical supervision.”

It further said that Choksi has never cooperated in the investigation into the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam.

The ED said Choksi’s claimed that his assets worth Rs 6129 crore were seized. It is wrong because during probe assets worth Rs 2100 crore were attached.

The investigative agency has also maintained that the fugitive diamantaire was trying to sell all his assets before fleeing from India.