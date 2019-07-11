PNB Fraud: ED attaches Mehul Choksi’s properties worth over Rs 24 crore

National
By pragativadinewsservice
PNB Fraud
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth over 24 crore rupees of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in the PNB fraud case.

The attachment includes three commercial properties in Dubai, valuables, one Mercedes and Fixed Deposit Account controlled by Choksi.

In a statement, the ED said, it had initiated investigation in money laundering case against Mehul Choksi and others in February last year under Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of FIR registered by CBI.

Choksi and others have committed the offence of cheating against Punjab National Bank in connivance with certain bank officials by fraudulently getting the Letter Of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit issued causing wrongful loss to the bank.

