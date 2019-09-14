PM’s mementos to be auctioned to fund Ganga project

New Delhi: The funds generated through this second round of auction of over 2,700 gifts and mementos of PM will be used for rejuvenation of river Ganga.

This is PM Modi’s flagship “Namami Gange” programme. While the lowest base price of the mementos is Rs 200, the highest one carries the price tag of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The exhibition cum e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurated by Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel at National Gallery of Modern Art.

The auction will continue online till October 3 on the portal www.pmmementos.gov.in.

Media reports said:”Narendra Modi is the first-ever Prime Minister of India, who has decided to auction all the gifts he has received for a noble cause of conserving the lifeline of the country- the river Ganges through Namami Gange”.