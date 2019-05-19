PM’s Kedarnath visit: TMC, Congress write to EC seeking action

New Delhi: TMC leader Derek O’Brien has written to Election Commission (EC) that coverage provided to Prime Minister’s Kedarnath Yatra visit is a model code violation.

O’Brien, in his letter to the EC urged that the broadcast of Modi’s visit to the shrines should be ‘stopped’.

Shortly later, West Bengal Congress also wrote to the EC seeking action against Prime Minister for ‘violating the MCC’.

In the letter it was alleged that Modi’s visit to the shrine has been widely televised for the last two days in all national as well as local media.

“This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC),” O’Brien said in his letter to the poll body.

Modi visited Kedarnath shrine and spent hours inside a holy cave a day after the deadline for campaigning concluded.

Photographs of Prime Minister meditating inside the cave and visiting the shrine were widely circulated in the media. He also visited Badrinath on Sunday.