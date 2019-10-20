PMC bank depositors stage protest outside RBI headquarters

By pragativadinewsservice
PMC Bank
Mumbai: Depositors of the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank held a protest outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in south Mumbai on Saturday.

According to sources, the enraged locals held protests by showing placards and chanting slogans against PMC Bank and the RBI.

An adequate police personnel was deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

After the collapse of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, following the unearthing of over Rs 4,000 crore fraud, the depositors have been protesting to get their money back.

