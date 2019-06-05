PM urges people to plant more saplings on World Environment Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day on Wednesday urged people to plant more saplings for a better world tomorrow.

Modi urged the people to find ways to make planet Earth more clean and green in the coming days.

The Prime Minister said: “We are born and brought up in such an environment where nature is treated as God. We must think of ways of making the planet more clean and green”.

Taking to his twitter handle Modi said the rainy season is round the corner. It is our responsibility to not only plant a sapling but also make arrangements for its care so that it can grow in the coming years.

The central government had on Tuesday launched a #selfiewithsapling initiative to encourage tree plantation.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had posted his selfie on the micro-blogging site with the hashtag #selfiewithsapling.