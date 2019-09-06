PM to witness final descent of Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the ISRO Headquarters at Bengaluru to witness the final descent of Chandrayaan 2 on to the Lunar South Pole tomorrow (September 7).

He will also be interacting with the winners of the Space Quiz conducted for students of Class 8th to 10th across India. during the event.

As a Prime Minister who has a deep appreciation of Science and its achievements, Shri Modi’s visit to ISRO would be a boost to the morale of the Indian Space Scientists and an inspiration to the young to develop an innovative mind and inquiring spirit.

Showing his personal interest in the Chandrayaan 2 Mission, Mr Modi termed it as “Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that is a fully indigenous mission.”

ISRO in a statement said, “the lander Vikram is scheduled to powered descent between 0100 to 0200 hrs IST on September 07, 2019, which is then followed by touch down of Lander between 0130 to 0230 hrs IST.”

The final descent of Chandrayaan 2 will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/pibindia as well as on https://twitter.com/PIB_India