PM to visit Varanasi tomorrow to thank people for victory

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi prior to taking oath as prime minister.

Modi is set to hold a road show here to thank voters and is scheduled to address BJP party workers. He will also offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Varanasi early on Monday morning, following which he has planned to hold a road show from police line to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Later in the day, he is set to address BJP workers at Trade Facilitation Centre, party sources said. Before swearing-in for the second term on May 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he will seek his mother Heeraben Modi’s blessings.

The Prime Minister Tweeted: “Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me.”

Modi defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Shalini Yadav by a huge margin of over 4.80 lakh votes.

The saffron party notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections. This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.