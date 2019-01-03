PM to roll out projects worth Rs 4500Cr in Odisha on Jan 5

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Baripada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday (January 5) and roll out a basket of projects worth Rs 4500 crore.

In his second visit to the state in less than two weeks, the PM will do Bhoomi Pujan for three National Highway projects of nearly 200 kilometre worth Rs 3318 crore in Baripada on Saturday.

The projects include four laning of Rimuli-Koida section of NH-215 (New NH-520), four laning of Koida-Rajamunda section of NH-215 (New NH-520), and four laning of Singara-Binjabahal section of NH-6 (New NH-49). The works include construction of four bypasses, 3 flyovers, 11 vehicular underpasses, 12 major bridges, 50 minor bridges and 34 kilometres of service road.

The projects will improve interstate connectivity between Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, as also the connectivity of mineral rich districts with other parts and ports of the State. The projects are likely to contribute towards generation of employment opportunities, along with substantial gains in terms of reduced operating cost of vehicles.

Other projects to be rolled out by PM include inauguration of section of key LPG Pipeline passing through Odisha, doubling of an important railway line, flagging off new passenger train on a much neglected route, Multi modal Logistics Hub in Balasore and restoration and conservation of historical site of Haripur Garh.

Lists of projects to be rolled out by PM: