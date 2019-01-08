PM to launch projects worth Rs 2,980cr in Agra tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Agra in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow (9 January) to launch Gangajal project and other developmental projects.

He will also lay foundation stone for Integrated Command and Control Centre for Agra Smart City and upgradation of SN Medical College.

The Gangajal programme has a project cost of Rs 2880 Crore. It will provide Agra with better and more assured water supply. It will benefit both the residents of the city as well as tourists.

Upgradation of SN Medical College in Agra will be done at a project cost of Rs. 200 crore, which also includes creation of 100 bed maternity wing in the Women’s hospital. This will help provide better health and maternity care for the weaker sections of the society.

Integrated Command and Control Centre for Agra Smart City will be created at a project cost of Rs. 285 crore. This will help to develop Agra as a modern world class smart city, befitting its stature as a premium tourist destination.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering at Kothi Meena Bazaar in Agra.

This is Prime Minister’s second visit to the city. During his earlier visit on 20 November 2016, he launched PM Awas Yojana (Gramin). Under this scheme 65 lakh houses have been constructed till date including 9.2 lakh in Uttar Pradesh. He launched rail infrastructure and services specific to the region.