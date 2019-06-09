PM to express solidarity with Easter Sunday blast victims in Sri Lanka today

Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the island nation of Sri Lanka on Sunday to express solidarity with victims of Easter Sunday blasts.

It is the policy of the Indian government to reaffirm that it believes in “neighbourhood first”.

Modi will be the first head of government to visit the island nation after the Easter Sunday serial blasts that killed 258 people including 45 foreigners.

According to reports, eradication of terrorism, maritime security in the Indian ocean region and cooperation in economic development are expected to be discussed with Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe.

The report said leader of opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and Tamil leader R A Sampanthan will call on Modi during his stay. The Prime Minister will also meet and greet Indian community staying in Sri Lanka before departing in the afternoon.

Security has been beefed up in capital Colombo and special traffic plan are in place to ensure ease of movement.