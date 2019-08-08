PM to address nation through radio at 4 pm today, J&K issue likely to figure

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through radio at 4 pm today. The Jammu & Kashmir issue is likely to figure in the address.

Modi will speak on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories as the nation awaits a statement from him.

Media reports said the Prime Minister is likely to dwell upon government’s latest moves in Jammu & Kashmir. Modi’s last address to the nation was on March 27 when the country launched an anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) and downed a live satellite.

The Prime Minister has hailed the passage of the Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament lauding the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their “courage and resilience”.

He launched a scathing attack on those who oppose the Bill terming them as “vested interest groups” who never cared for people’s empowerment. These elements always emotionally blackmail the people, Modi said.

The government had imposed section 144 in Jammu & Kashmir with a total communication blackout just a day ahead of moving a resolution for the abrogation of the Article 370.

Worthwhile to mention that Pakistan had shut down the Wagah border and downgraded its diplomatic relationship with India following the abrogation of Article 370.