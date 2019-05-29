PM to address Maldives Parliament during upcoming visit

New Delhi/Malé: The Maldives has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address its Parliament during his forthcoming visit to the country.

The Maldives government on Wednesday informed that Modi will address the Parliament during his upcoming visit to the South Asian country on June 7-8.

Taking to Twitter, Maldives’ Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid informed that his country’s Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM Modi to address a sitting of the House.

This will be Prime Minister’s first bilateral visit post assuming office for the second term with a landslide mandate.

The Prime Minister had visited the Maldives in November 2018 to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih after he won the Presidential Elections.

The Maldivian President had visited India in December.