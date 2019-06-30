PM stresses on water conservation in Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he always had faith in the people of India when he said he will return again to the programme after elections.

Addressing the nation through his monthly programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday after his landslide victory in the recently-concluded polls, Modi said he had said in February that he would return to the programme again.

The Prime Minister said many had termed him overconfident when he had said in February that he would return to the programme again. He emphasised on the importance of water conservation in the country, urging people to share their thoughts on the subject on social media using the hashtag #JanShakti4JalShakti.

Mann Ki Baat resumes broadcast after a gap of four months after it was temporarily suspended from March, before the general elections in April-May.