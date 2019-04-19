PM stealing money from people’s wallets; giving to friends: Rahul Gandhi

Bajipur: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister for allegedly stealing money from wallets of people and giving it to his friends.

Gandhi said :“PM Modi stole the money from your wallets in the name of inflation and gave it to his friends, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya.

Addressing an election rally here on Friday, Gandhi said if voted to power he will bring back the money from his friends and transfer it into your accounts under the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY).

He said to empower women, our party will deposit the entire amount into the bank accounts of the women of the household.

In its election manifesto, the Congress promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of India’s poorest under the NYAY scheme.

Gandhi said within six months of forming the government, his party will take necessary steps to replace PM Modi’s ‘Gabber Singh Tax’ (GST) with a ‘real GST’.