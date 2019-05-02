PM reviews preparedness for cyclone ‘FANI’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the preparedness for cyclone ‘FANI’ and directed officials to maintain close coordination.

Modi chaired a high-level meeting and asked the concerned officers to take effective steps for relief and rescue measures.

The high-level meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha, Principal Secretary to the PM Nripendra Mishra, Additional Principal Secretary to the PM Pramod Kumar Mishra and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The senior officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also attended the meet.

The officials are reported to have briefed the Prime Minister on the cyclone and the measures are undertaken to counter its effect.

The extremely severe cyclone ‘FANI’ is expected to make landfall on the Odisha coast between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday.

The Met officials said the system is very likely to move further north-northeastwards and cross the Odisha Coast around Puri, between Gopalpur and Chandbali, by Friday afternoon.

The wind speed by the time of landfall will be 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph, the IMD said.