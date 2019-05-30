PM pays glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and paid glowing tributes to the leaders.

He visited the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi first. Modi was accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Prime Minister then visited the ‘Sadaiv Atal’, the memorial of Vajpayee. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including party chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and J.P. Nadda were among those present.

He also visited the National War Museum where he was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force RKS Bhadauria.

Prime Minister will take oath for a second term at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening.