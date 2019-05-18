PM offers prayer at Kedarnath, Amit Shah at Somnath temple

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra on Saturday offered prayers at Kedarnath shrine in Uttrakhand as campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls ended.

Modi is also expected to visit Badrinath before returning to Delhi.

While media glare is on Modi’s visit to Kedarnath shrine, the BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to Somnath temple in Gujarat has not attained the attention of the national media.

According to reports, both the leaders offered their prayers at around the same time in two different shrines, located almost 1400 km apart.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to Uttrakhand ahead of the polling for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Officials said a total of 59 parliamentary constituencies, including Varanasi, will go to polls on Sunday. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Kedarnath shrine is one of the four holy shrines in Uttrakhand. It is located at 11,755 ft above the sea level. Unprecedented security arrangement was done in view of Prime Minister’s visit.

The last time Prime Minister visited Kedarnath was in November 2018, during Diwali.

In 2017, he paid visits to the temple twice, once in May after its gate had opened following a six-month winter break and again in October, before the temple again closed for winters.