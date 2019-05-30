PM Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet: Here’s full list of Council of Ministers

PM Narendra Modi's new Cabinet: Here's full list of ministers
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath for the second consecutive term today at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

With other cabinet ministers also taking the oath, speculations on who will make it to the second Modi government, have come to an end.

While some new faces have been inducted in the new government, PM Modi has reposed trust on many ministers who were part of his first government.

Arun Jaitley, who served as the finance minister in the first Modi government, and Sushma Swaraj, who held the portfolio of external affairs, are no longer part of the Modi government. On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah joined the government this time.

“The President of India has appointed Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi to be the Prime Minister of India.  Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has appointed the following as Members of the Union Council of Ministers,” a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Here is the full list of cabinet ministers who took oath on Thursday.

 

Cabinet Ministers

  1. Shri Raj Nath Singh
  2. Shri Amit Shah
  3. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari
  4. Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda
  5. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman
  6. Shri Ramvilas Paswan
  7. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar
  8. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad
  9. Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
  10. Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot
  11. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
  12. Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
  13. Shri Arjun Munda
  14. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani
  15. Dr. Harsh Vardhan
  16. Shri Prakash Javadekar
  17. Shri Piyush Goyal
  18. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
  19. Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  20. Shri Pralhad Joshi
  21. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey
  22. Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant
  23. Shri Giriraj Singh
  24. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

 

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

  1. Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar
  2. Rao Inderjit Singh
  3. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik
  4. Dr. Jitendra Singh
  5. Shri Kiren Rijiju
  6. Shri Prahalad Singh Patel
  7. Shri Raj Kumar Singh
  8. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
  9. Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya

 

Ministers of State

  1. Shri Faggansingh Kulaste
  2. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey
  3. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal
  4. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh
  5. Shri Krishan Pal
  6. Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
  7. Shri G. Kishan Reddy
  8. Shri Parshottam Rupala
  9. Shri Ramdas Athawale
  10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
  11. Shri Babul Supriyo
  12. Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
  13. Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
  14. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur
  15. Shri Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
  16. Shri Nityanand Rai
  17. Shri Rattan Lal Kataria
  18. Shri V. Muraleedharan
  19. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta
  20. Shri Som Parkash
  21. Shri Rameswar Teli
  22. Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi
  23. Shri Kailash Choudhary
  24. Smt. Debasree Chaudhuri

The President administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy to the above Members of the Council of Ministers at a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan today (30.05.2019).

