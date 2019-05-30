PM Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet: Here’s full list of Council of Ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath for the second consecutive term today at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

With other cabinet ministers also taking the oath, speculations on who will make it to the second Modi government, have come to an end.

While some new faces have been inducted in the new government, PM Modi has reposed trust on many ministers who were part of his first government.

Arun Jaitley, who served as the finance minister in the first Modi government, and Sushma Swaraj, who held the portfolio of external affairs, are no longer part of the Modi government. On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah joined the government this time.

“The President of India has appointed Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi to be the Prime Minister of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has appointed the following as Members of the Union Council of Ministers,” a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Here is the full list of cabinet ministers who took oath on Thursday.

Cabinet Ministers

Shri Raj Nath Singh Shri Amit Shah Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Shri Ramvilas Paswan Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Shri Arjun Munda Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Dr. Harsh Vardhan Shri Prakash Javadekar Shri Piyush Goyal Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Shri Pralhad Joshi Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant Shri Giriraj Singh Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar Rao Inderjit Singh Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Dr. Jitendra Singh Shri Kiren Rijiju Shri Prahalad Singh Patel Shri Raj Kumar Singh Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya

Ministers of State

Shri Faggansingh Kulaste Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal General (Retd.) V. K. Singh Shri Krishan Pal Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Shri G. Kishan Reddy Shri Parshottam Rupala Shri Ramdas Athawale Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Shri Babul Supriyo Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Shri Angadi Suresh Channabasappa Shri Nityanand Rai Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Shri V. Muraleedharan Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta Shri Som Parkash Shri Rameswar Teli Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi Shri Kailash Choudhary Smt. Debasree Chaudhuri

The President administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy to the above Members of the Council of Ministers at a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan today (30.05.2019).