‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic to release on April 12

Mumbai: The makers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic titled ‘PM Narendra Modi’ have finalised the release date of the film on April 12.

Sharing the details of on Twitter, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote: “Release date finalised… #PMNarendraModi to release on 12 April 2019… Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the title role… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.”

In the Omung Kumar’s directed project, actor Vivek Oberoi will be seen playing the role of PM Modi. The shooting of the biopic shooting is currently in full swing.

The first look poster of the ambitious venture was put on the web on January 7, 2019.

The movie also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

The biopic is produced by Sandip Singh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.