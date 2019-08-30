PM Modi’s Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra steps down

New Delhi: Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his intention to be relieved of his assignment, the government said on Friday.

The statement said the Prime Minister has requested Misra to continue for two weeks. Further, the Prime Minister has also appointed PK Sinha, IAS (Retd.), as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO.

In a statement, Nripendra Misra said, “It has been a privilege to serve the country under Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I am deeply grateful to him for this opportunity and the complete confidence he has placed in me.”

I have enjoyed working committing my every hour and thought for more than five years, towards this satisfying journey. It is now time for me to move on, even as I remain devoted to public causes and national interests. I thank all colleagues, within and outside the Government, friends and my family for this support. I wish Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our Prime Minister, success as he leads our country into a bright future.”