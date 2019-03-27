PM Modi’s Odisha visit schedule changed

Bhubaneswar: The visit schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha has been slightly changed, informed BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra on Wednesday.

The PM will now visit Kalahandi district in Odisha on April 2 instead of April 1, Mohapatra told the mediapersons here today.

However, there is no change in the schedule of PM’s Jeypore visit. The PM will visit Jeypore in Koraput district on March 29, Mohapatra said.

Moreover, BJP national president Amit Shah will visit Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district and Umerkote in Nabarangpur district on April 1, Mohapatra added.