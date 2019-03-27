PM Modi’s Odisha visit schedule changed

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
PM Modi's Odisha visit schedule changed
37

Bhubaneswar: The visit schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha has been slightly changed, informed BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra on Wednesday.

The PM will now visit Kalahandi district in Odisha on April 2 instead of April 1, Mohapatra told the mediapersons here today.

Related Posts

IPS officer Lalit Das appointed Special Police Observer of…

BJD fields Arup Patnaik from Bhubaneswar, Anubhav Mohanty…

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Odisha in April

However, there is no change in the schedule of PM’s Jeypore visit. The PM will visit Jeypore in Koraput district on March 29, Mohapatra said.

Moreover, BJP national president Amit Shah will visit Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district and Umerkote in Nabarangpur district on April 1, Mohapatra added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.