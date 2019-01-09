PM Modi’s Odisha Visit On Jan 15: Know the schedule here

Bhubaneswar: The tentative tour programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day Odisha visit on January 15 has been finalised, official sources informed today.

According to the schedule, Prime Minister will arrive at the VSS airport in Jharsuguda in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter at 9.30 am.

The PM will then fly to Bolangir district where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects. He will also address a public meeting at the Patharachepa ground at 11.45 am.

After the meeting, PM Modi will fly back to Jharsuguda airport from where he will leave for Kerala at 1.45 pm, sources informed.