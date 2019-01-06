PM Modi’s next visit to Odisha preponed to Jan 15

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next visit to Odisha on January 16 has been rescheduled to the previous day, the Bharatiya Janata Party said today.

Talking to media persons, BJP leader KV Singhdeo informed that Prime Minister’s visit to Western Odisha district of Bolangir on January 16 has been preponed to January 15.

PM Modi will be addressing public meetings as well as official programmes during the day.

This will be his second visit to Odisha in the New Year and third visit in less than a month’s time.

