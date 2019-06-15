PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat to resume on June 30

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” will resume from June 30 on the All India Radio and its FM channels at 11 AM.

The final episode of the last season was aired on February 24 and the program was later discontinued during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi took to Twitter on Saturday and informed his followers that the popular monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” will be broadcast from June 30 onwards.

For the #MannKiBaat this month, dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 to record your message. You could also write on the MyGov Open Forum and pen your inputs. Looking forward to a great interaction. https://t.co/MMDTeO1N5x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2019



