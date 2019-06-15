PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat to resume on June 30

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” will resume from June 30 on the All India Radio and its FM channels at 11 AM.

The final episode of the last season was aired on February 24 and the program was later discontinued during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi took to Twitter on Saturday and informed his followers that the popular monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” will be broadcast from June 30 onwards.

