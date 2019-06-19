PM Modi wishes Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.
Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: “Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”
The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the Saffron part earned a landslide victory.
Gandhi was also greeted by messages from well-wishers, party workers and supporters on social media.
Marking the Congress chief’s special day, the party tweeted a throwback post on Wednesday morning, recalling some of the moments when Rahul Gandhi inspired the people of the country.
