PM Modi urges voters in Maharashtra, Haryana to turnout in record numbers

New Delhi: As polling is underway across all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra and 90 segments of Haryana amidst tight security today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out in large numbers to cast vote and enrich the “festival of democracy”.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also appealed the voters to turnout in record numbers.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to ensure a record turnout.

